Microcâmera inspirada nos olhos de insetos

FOTO: University of Illinois and Beckman Institute

Pesquisadores dos EUA, China, Coreia do Sul e Cingapura desenvolveram uma microcâmera digital com lentes compostas que imitam a estrutura dos olhos de formigas e outros insetos, como abelhas e moscas. Mais um belíssimo exemplo de tecnologias humanas inspiradas na natureza (biomimetismo).

O estudo que descreve a câmera está na edição desta semana da revista Nature.

Imagine só!

Legenda original das fotos em inglês: Image of a digital camera with a hemispherical, compound design inspired by eyes found in the insect world. The resolution of the device shown here is comparable to that of a common fire ant. The system incorporates an array of rubber microlenses and silicon photodetectors in a thin, stretchable sheet that can be inflated like a balloon to form the final hemispherical shape.