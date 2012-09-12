RAÍZES DO SENSACIONALISMO

Uma das coisas que eu mais abomino no jornalismo é o sensacionalismo. No jornalismo de ciência e saúde, especificamente, é muito comum ver notícias sensacionalistas, que reportam os benefícios, malefícios, riscos ou implicações de resultados científicos de maneira exagerada; seja para o bem ou para o mal. Há muitas razões para isso. Entre elas, o despreparo de jornalistas, que muitas vezes não querem e/ou não são capazes de enxergar o sensacionalismo de seus próprios textos.

O jornalismo e a mídia têm suas falhas. Admito, não nego e, pessoalmente, procuro evitá-las ao máximo. Mas as assessorias de imprensa, as instituições de pesquisa e os próprios cientistas também têm sua parcela de culpa, claro ­– o que não é sempre reconhecido. Muitas vezes, o sensacionalismo da imprensa nada mais é do que uma reflexão do sensacionalismo da ciência e de seus divulgadores institucionais. Assim como a imprensa vive de atrair mais leitores para sua cobertura, os cientistas e suas instituições vivem de atrair mais recursos e mais atenção para suas pesquisas.

Assim, é comum pesquisadores, instituições e revistas científicas “sensacionalizarem” os resultados dos trabalhos que publicam. E se o jornalista não tiver competência para enxergar esse sensacionalismo, vai incorporá-lo com gosto às suas reportagens. Todo mundo fica feliz: o pesquisador e as instuições ganham prestígio e visibilidade, a revista científica coloca seu nome na mídia, o repórter atrai mais leitura para sua reportagem, o jornal vende mais jornais e os leitores ficam com a sensação confortável de que todas as doenças estão prestes a ser curadas e que a ciência resolve todos os problemas. O único problema é que isso não é verdade. A verdade é que a ciência avança a passos lentos, a grande maioria dos trabalhos publicados não trazem soluções nem respostas definitivas para nada, tem um monte de coisas ainda que a ciência não sabe, e muita gente ainda vai morrer por muito tempo de câncer, aids, malária ou seja lá o que for.

Um estudo publicado esta semana na revista PLoS Medicine explora as raízes do sensacionalismo em reportagens sobre ensaios clínicos randomizados. O paper pode ser baixado aqui: Misrepresentation of Randomized Controlled Trials in Press Releases and News Coverage: A Cohort Study. Não vou entrar em detalhes sobre os resultados, mas a conclusão geral é que boa parte do sensacionalismo nas reportagens tem raízes no sensacionalismo de “press releases”, que por sua vez têm raízes no sensacionalismo dos próprios pesquisadores, expresso nos abstracts e nas conclusões de seus trabalhos publicados. Ou seja, todo mundo tem culpa, e todo mundo precisa melhorar.

Abaixo, a conclusão do trabalho da PLoS Medicine e dois parágrafos de comentários feitos pelo editor (na versão original em inglês):

Conclusion: “Spin” was identified in about half of press releases and media coverage. In multivariable analysis, the main factor associated with “spin” in press releases was the presence of “spin” in the article abstract conclusion.

Editor’s Summary:

What Did the Researchers Do and Find?

The researchers identified 70 press releases indexed in EurekAlert! over a 4-month period that described two-arm, parallel-group RCTs. They used Lexis Nexis, a database of news reports from around the world, to identify associated news items for 41 of these press releases and then analyzed the press releases, news items, and abstracts of the scientific articles related to each press release for “spin”. Finally, they interpreted the results of the RCTs using each source of information independently. Nearly half the press releases and article abstract conclusions contained “spin” and, importantly, “spin” in the press releases was associated with “spin” in the article abstracts. The researchers overestimated the benefits of the experimental treatment from the press release as compared to the full-text peer-reviewed article for 27% of reports. Factors that were associated with this overestimation of treatment benefits included publication in a specialized journal and having “spin” in the press release. Of the news items related to press releases, half contained “spin”, usually of the same type as identified in the press release and article abstract. Finally, the researchers overestimated the benefit of the experimental treatment from the news item as compared to the full-text peer-reviewed article in 24% of cases.

What Do These Findings Mean?

These findings show that “spin” in press releases and news reports is related to the presence of “spin” in the abstract of peer-reviewed reports of RCTs and suggest that the interpretation of RCT results based solely on press releases or media coverage could distort the interpretation of research findings in a way that favors experimental treatments. This interpretation shift is probably related to the presence of “spin” in peer-reviewed article abstracts, press releases, and news items and may be partly responsible for a mismatch between the perceived and real beneficial effects of new treatments among the general public. Overall, these findings highlight the important role that journal reviewers and editors play in disseminating research findings. These individuals, the researchers conclude, have a responsibility to ensure that the conclusions reported in the abstracts of peer-reviewed articles are appropriate and do not over-interpret the results of clinical research.