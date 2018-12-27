Americano se torna 1º homem a atravessar Antártida a pé, sozinho e sem ajuda

O americano Colin O'Brady se tornou na quarta-feira, 26, o primeiro homem a atravessar a Antártida a pé, sozinho e sem assistência depois de uma aventura que levou 54 dias e 1,5 mil quilômetros.

O'Brady completou o percurso após um último impulso quase ininterrupto de 32 horas e 124 quilômetros que começou no dia 25 de dezembro.

O início da travessia foi no dia 3 de novembro no Acampamento Geleira União, após o americano, de 33 anos, partir dias antes da cidade de Punta Arenas, no Chile.

Na disputa com o capitão do Exército britânico Louis Rudd, de 49 anos, que levou a melhor nos primeiros dias, O'Brady ultrapassou o rival em 9 de novembro.

Rudd ainda segue na rota e pode se tornar o segundo homem a completar o desafio a pé, sozinho, sem assistência e sem ajuda do vento. Outros tentaram o feito antes dele, como o ex-militar britânico Henry Worsley, que morreu faltando 200 quilômetros.

O'Brady compartilhou nesta quinta-feira, 26, no Instagram um texto e uma foto da plataforma de gelo Ross, "onde a superfície da Antártida termina e o oceano de gelo começa".

"Quando empurrei o meu trenó através desta linha invisível alcancei meu objetivo: me tornei a primeira pessoa na história a atravessar a Antártida de costa a costa sem apoio nem ajuda", disse o americano.

"Se bem que as últimas 32 horas foram algumas das mais difíceis da minha vida e, honestamente, (também) foram alguns dos melhores momentos que experimentei".

Embora O'Brady tenha percorrido 1,5 mil quilômetros para completar a travessia que começou no Acampamento Geleira União e terminou na plataforma de gelo de Ross passando pelo polo sul, o trajeto poderia ser feito em 1.480 quilômetros.

Na bagagem, O'Brady levava um saco de dormir para 40 graus abaixo de zero, painéis solares portáteis, esquis, telefones via satélite e modems, além de um GPS.

Antes da travessia, O'Brady foi submetido a um treino pesado, com o qual ganhou seis quilos, e de resistência ao frio, submergindo mãos e pés em cubos de água gelada. /EFE