Americano se torna 1º homem a atravessar Antártida a pé, sozinho e sem ajuda

EFE, O Estado de S.Paulo
27 Dezembro 2018 | 14h50
O americano Colin O'Brady se tornou na quarta-feira, 26, o primeiro homem a atravessar a Antártida a pé, sozinho e sem assistência depois de uma aventura que levou 54 dias e 1,5 mil quilômetros.
O'Brady completou o percurso após um último impulso quase ininterrupto de 32 horas e 124 quilômetros que começou no dia 25 de dezembro.
Day 53: THE BIG PUSH: ANTARCTICA ULTRAMARATHON. I woke up this morning about 80 miles away from the finish line. As I was boiling water for my morning oatmeal, a seemingly impossible question popped into my head. I wonder, would be possible to do one straight continuous push all the way to the end? By the time I was lacing up my boots the impossible plan had become a solidified goal. I’m going to go for it. I can feel it in my body that I am in the zone and want to harness that. It’s a rare and precious feeling to find the flow. I’m going to push on and try to finish all 80 miles to the end in one go. Currently, I am 18 hours and 48 miles into the push. I’m taking a pit stop now to melt more water before I continue on. I’m listening to my body and taking care of the details to keep myself safe. I called home and talked to my mom, sister and wife - I promised them I will stop when I need to. Only 35 more miles to make The Impossible First POSSIBLE. A very merry Christmas to all. Stay tuned... #TheImpossibleFirst #BePossible
O início da travessia foi no dia 3 de novembro no Acampamento Geleira União, após o americano, de 33 anos, partir dias antes da cidade de Punta Arenas, no Chile.
Na disputa com o capitão do Exército britânico Louis Rudd, de 49 anos, que levou a melhor nos primeiros dias, O'Brady ultrapassou o rival em 9 de novembro.
Rudd ainda segue na rota e pode se tornar o segundo homem a completar o desafio a pé, sozinho, sem assistência e sem ajuda do vento. Outros tentaram o feito antes dele, como o ex-militar britânico Henry Worsley, que morreu faltando 200 quilômetros.
O'Brady compartilhou nesta quinta-feira, 26, no Instagram um texto e uma foto da plataforma de gelo Ross, "onde a superfície da Antártida termina e o oceano de gelo começa".
Day 54: FINISH LINE!!! I did it! The Impossible First ✅. 32 hours and 30 minutes after leaving my last camp early Christmas morning, I covered the remaining ~80 miles in one continuous “Antarctica Ultramarathon” push to the finish line. The wooden post in the background of this picture marks the edge of the Ross Ice Shelf, where Antarctica’s land mass ends and the sea ice begins. As I pulled my sled over this invisible line, I accomplished my goal: to become the first person in history to traverse the continent of Antarctica coast to coast solo, unsupported and unaided. While the last 32 hours were some of the most challenging hours of my life, they have quite honestly been some of the best moments I have ever experienced. I was locked in a deep flow state the entire time, equally focused on the end goal, while allowing my mind to recount the profound lessons of this journey. I’m delirious writing this as I haven’t slept yet. There is so much to process and integrate and there will be many more posts to acknowledge the incredible group of people who supported this project. But for now, I want to simply recognize my #1 who I, of course, called immediately upon finishing. I burst into tears making this call. I was never alone out there. @jennabesaw you walked every step with me and guided me with your courage and strength. WE DID IT!! We turned our dream into reality and proved that The Impossible First is indeed possible. “It always seems impossible until it’s done.” - Nelson Mandela. #TheImpossibleFirst #BePossible
"Quando empurrei o meu trenó através desta linha invisível alcancei meu objetivo: me tornei a primeira pessoa na história a atravessar a Antártida de costa a costa sem apoio nem ajuda", disse o americano.
"Se bem que as últimas 32 horas foram algumas das mais difíceis da minha vida e, honestamente, (também) foram alguns dos melhores momentos que experimentei".
Embora O'Brady tenha percorrido 1,5 mil quilômetros para completar a travessia que começou no Acampamento Geleira União e terminou na plataforma de gelo de Ross passando pelo polo sul, o trajeto poderia ser feito em 1.480 quilômetros.
Na bagagem, O'Brady levava um saco de dormir para 40 graus abaixo de zero, painéis solares portáteis, esquis, telefones via satélite e modems, além de um GPS.
Antes da travessia, O'Brady foi submetido a um treino pesado, com o qual ganhou seis quilos, e de resistência ao frio, submergindo mãos e pés em cubos de água gelada. /EFE
